Left Menu

Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:23 IST
Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI

Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in India, the BAI said on Thursday.

Former world number one Saina and Srikanth are racing against time to qualify for the Tokyo Games, especially after the India Open Super 500 (May 11-16) tournament was postponed due to the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic currently sweeping the national capital and the country.

Just two more Olympic qualifiers are remaining -- Malaysia Open (May 25-30) and Singapore Open (June 1-6) -- before the June 15 deadline and things look grim for Saina and Srikanth with Malaysia and Singapore deciding to temporarily impose travel bans from COVID-ravaged India.

However, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said it is trying to work out a solution as direct travel to Malaysia and Singapore will not be possible.

''With the current travel restrictions, Indian players will not be able to take direct flights. We have checked for via routes and the alternatives are either from Sri Lanka or from Doha and Indian shuttlers are most likely to travel via Qatar,'' the BAI said in a statement.

''We have already submitted the travel documents of our Olympic bound players and officials for visa processing. Though there is a ban on the issue of visa for Indians except for sports related travel activities, visa is available on certain terms and conditions. ''We are in touch with the Member Associations of Malaysia & Singapore for the necessary documentations.'' Indian shuttlers who have already made the cut for the Olympics include PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Besides the quartet, Srikanth, Saina and the women's doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa are likely to participate in the two Olympic qualifiers.

BAI said it has ''written to the respective Associations of Malaysia and Singapore for a clarity on what will be the exact regulations that will be applied on Indian shuttlers while they arrive in these respective countries.'' ''Currently as per the laid-out guidelines, for any Indian to enter Singapore, they have to either be in quarantine in a foreign country other than India for 14 days before they will be allowed to enter Singapore,'' the BAI said.

''Alternatively all players have to maintain a 21 days quarantine in Singapore. As for Malaysia, for now there is a 14 days quarantine guideline which means, our players have to reach Malaysia on May 10, 2021 to follow the protocols laid out by both the countries.'' Saina, a London Olympics bronze medallist, is currently at the 22nd spot in the Race-to-Tokyo rankings and needs to finish in the top 16 to qualify, while Rio Games quarterfinalist Srikanth is at the 20th position right now.

''I probably have to play a semifinal or a couple of quarterfinals in the last three qualifiers to make it. I'm actually feeling very good about my physical condition at the moment, so it is about going there and giving my best,'' Srikanth had said earlier.

BAI said it has ''reached out to Malaysian Federation to understand if there are any updated quarantine rules that will be imposed on Indian players.'' ''Both the Member Associations and BWF are cooperating and we are in constant touch.'' In another significant development, 14 Malaysian shuttlers have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the international calender last year as well, forcing the BWF to cancel or postpone most of the tournaments and also come up with a new Olympic qualifying period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI joins network for greening financial system

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System NGFS as a member.The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance...

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay G...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations OMOs.The decision was taken after a review of curre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021