Left Menu

Tendulkar contributes to 'Misson Oxygen' to help country fight Covid-19

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday informed that he has contributed to the cause of 'Misson Oxygen' in order to help the country fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:39 IST
Tendulkar contributes to 'Misson Oxygen' to help country fight Covid-19
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday informed that he has contributed to the cause of 'Misson Oxygen' in order to help the country fight the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country.

"The second wave of COVID has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious COVID patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion. A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country," Tendulkar wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I've helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India. Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic," he added.

Earlier, Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised. He has now recovered and after reaching home, the Master Blaster urged the Covid survivors to donate plasma to help save lives. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, has stepped in to support the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR-based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation, and the Uday Foundation.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of the Covid-19 virus. Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT). The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI joins network for greening financial system

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System NGFS as a member.The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance...

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay G...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations OMOs.The decision was taken after a review of curre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021