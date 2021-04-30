Left Menu

Soccer-Solskjaer hopes to convince Cavani to extend Man Utd stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would do everything in his power to try and convince striker Edinson Cavani to stay at the club for another season. "I've promised him Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in it," Solskjaer said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 08:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 08:07 IST
Soccer-Solskjaer hopes to convince Cavani to extend Man Utd stay

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would do everything in his power to try and convince striker Edinson Cavani to stay at the club for another season. The Uruguay international scored twice, assisted two more and earned a penalty to help United fight back from 2-1 down to defeat AS Roma 6-2 in their Europa League semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option of another 12 months, but remains undecided about whether to remain at Old Trafford after a difficult season which included a social media faux pas that resulted in a three-game ban. "I'm delighted with him," Solskjaer said. "You can see the difference in him when he's worked on his fitness. He's making up for lost time, it looks like.

"He's more than just a goal poacher and good goalscorer. He's played for so long that he has that calmness and composure about him. He's showing his experience. We want the experienced players to step up and he definitely has done. "He knows I'd love to have him for another year."

Solskjaer hopes the prospect of playing in front of supporters at Old Trafford can convince the 34-year-old to remain in Manchester. "I've promised him Old Trafford and Manchester is a different place with fans in it," Solskjaer said. "I'm doing my best. Hopefully, nights like this help him see himself here for another year."

"We've got the best fans. He's a goalscorer and there's nothing better than celebrating in front of them." United, who are second in the Premier League standings with 67 points from 33 games, host Liverpool on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HK activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty over June 4 'illegal assembly'

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square....

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in pandemic recovery

New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the worlds few countries to have largely returned to normal.The Pacific island nation, which has had onl...

Ethiopia: ‘Unpredictable security’ in Tigray, hindering aid delivery

Nearly six months since the conflict between Ethiopian Government security forces and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, most rural areas have remained cut off from communications and electr...

Nearly 40 killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival

Nearly 40 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede that broke out overnight at a Jewish religious gathering attended by tens of thousands of people in northern Israel, according to media reports on Friday.The mass gathering was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021