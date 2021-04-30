Left Menu

PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

Paris Saint-Germains old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal.Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:36 IST
PSG's old shortcomings undermine Champions League bid

Paris Saint-Germain's old shortcomings quickly returned as soon as Manchester City cranked up the pressure in their Champions League semifinal.

Key players and teamwork went missing during a 30-minute spell in the second half of the 2-1 loss, when PSG conceded two quick goals and failed to recover. PSG went from a position of authority to being second best all over the field. As players exchanged nonplussed glances and looked to each other for leadership, Neymar flung his arms in the air and angrily berated his teammate Mitchel Bakker for not overlapping down the left side.

While City's captain Kevin De Bruyne lifted his side up, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe failed to do the same. They went missing in attack and stopped tracking back after midfielder Idrissa Gueye's red card, which further exposed the midfield and defense.

Had City used its pressure to more clinical effect, PSG could have faced an even bigger deficit heading into next week's second leg in England.

After trying to find solutions on his own rather than through teamwork, Neymar then got booked for pointless late challenge on Ruben Dias, having been sent off twice already this season in the French league.

He was not alone in playing below his best, with standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas beaten by a cross from De Bruyne that went straight in.

Gueye's needless free kick on Phil Foden led to City's second goal and then he got sent off, just four minutes after Neymar's pointless booking. On City's free kick, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe jumped up but left a gap for Riyad Mahrez's shot to squeeze through.

The imposing Kimpembe, one of the toughest defenders in the French league, also surprisingly turned his back on the ball when De Bruyne's cross came in.

As things disintegrated before his eyes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was slow to react. He could have brought on Ander Herrera for Gueye, but did not, and also left powerful striker Moise Kean on bench when his physical presence might have made a difference.

It was PSG's 12th loss of an inconsistent campaign, and eighth at home.

There is still hope for the return leg, though, given that PSG scored four goals away to Barcelona in the Round of 16 and three away to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals during those first legs.

“We've had some great performances away from home. We need to believe in ourselves,” Pochettino said.

“We need to play with the same intensity we showed in the first hour.” Pochettino is under pressure on two fronts, because PSG is still one point behind Lille and one ahead of third-place Monaco with only four games remaining in the French league. His players must rally for Saturday's home game against a Lens side in fifth place and chasing a Europa League spot. Lille is at home to midtable Nice later that day.

That puts Pochettino in a difficult position, knowing that he can ill afford to rest key players against Lens, but also needing them as fresh as possible for the return leg against City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland opening highlights California's COVID turnaround

Four months ago, Americas most populous state was struggling to combat a surge in coronavirus hospitalisations that packed patients into outdoor tents and killed hundreds of people each day.On Friday, Disneyland, Californias world-famous th...

Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'

True to the colorful nature of the show, the cast and creators of the TV series Pose came out in style on Thursday for the premiere of their final season, in one of New Yorks first red carpet events since the start of the pandemic.There wer...

Cameroonian woman held with 206 grams heroin in Shimla

A Cameroonian national was arrested at Shimlas Shoghi barrier on Thursday night and 206 gm heroin and Indian currency worth Rs 38,750 was recovered from her, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla on Friday. A woman of Cameroonian nat...

Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021