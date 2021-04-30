Left Menu

Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

The top three of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi combined to score 77 runs off 67 balls, failing to take advantage of a new ball and field restrictions as Kolkata posted a below-par 154-6. Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 off 41 balls to set the tone for his team's seven-wicket victory with 21 balls remaining.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 10:36 IST
Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-order's slow batting in Thursday's defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign. The top three of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi combined to score 77 runs off 67 balls, failing to take advantage of a new ball and field restrictions as Kolkata posted a below-par 154-6.

Delhi opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 82 off 41 balls to set the tone for his team's seven-wicket victory with 21 balls remaining. "It's very, very disappointing," McCullum said after two-time champions Kolkata slumped to their fifth defeat in seven matches.

"What we saw from Prithvi Shaw was the perfect template of how we want to play. "You're not always going to be able to hit every ball for four or six, but you can have the intent to do so, particularly when you're given a free licence."

Famed for his aggressive batting during his playing days, the former New Zealand captain said he and Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan had asked the batsmen to try and score briskly. "Unfortunately we're not quite getting that. We're certainly not getting it in the abundance that we need," McCullum said.

"It's very difficult if you don't play shots to score runs, and unfortunately we didn't play enough shots. It's become a bit of a theme." Kolkata face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on Monday and McCullum said there would be personnel change.

"A saying that I've used throughout my career is that 'If you can't change a man, change the man'," said the coach. "So we'll probably have to make some changes and try and bring in some fresh personnel who will hopefully take the game on a bit more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...

Ukraine bans non-Ukrainian arrivals from India from May 2 - deputy health minister

Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.Ukraine has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so with 44,...

Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products. It has launc...

Breakthrough, Climate-Friendly ACs: Winners of the Global Cooling Prize Announced

Manufacturing giants showcased breakthrough technologies with 5X less climate impact than conventional AC units and are planning to bring them to market by 2025.NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- A global coalition initiat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021