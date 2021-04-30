Left Menu

Golf-Japan's Masters champion Matsuyama receives Prime Minister's Award

Matsuyama played his way into the hearts of Japanese golf fans with a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National in Georgia earlier this month. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Matsuyama's victory was a ray of hope for people in northeastern Japan affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:24 IST
Golf-Japan's Masters champion Matsuyama receives Prime Minister's Award

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister's Award on Friday after becoming the first person from his nation to win the prestigious Masters golf tournament. Matsuyama played his way into the hearts of Japanese golf fans with a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National in Georgia earlier this month.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Matsuyama's victory was a ray of hope for people in northeastern Japan affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011 on the 10th anniversary of the disaster. "We want to thank you for bringing courage and hope to the disaster-hit areas," Suga was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

Matsuyama's win has prompted calls for him to be given the honour of lighting the Olympic Games cauldron at the opening ceremony. The 29-year-old said his focus was on securing a medal for Japan. "I will work hard to win a gold medal in Tokyo this summer," Matsuyama said.

The Games, which were pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to run from July 23-Aug. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations that air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the spread of the coronavirus.Based...

Ten states account for 73.05 pc of new COVID-19 cases in India

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi are among the 10 states that account for 73.05 percent of new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.India has registered 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a spa...

Ukraine bans non-Ukrainian arrivals from India from May 2 - deputy health minister

Ukraine will impose an entry ban on non-nationals arriving from India, which is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, from May 2, its deputy health minister said on Friday.Ukraine has reported more than 2 million COVID-19 cases so with 44,...

Ghodawat Consumer launches StarFlavoured Milk

KOLHAPUR, India, April 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- Ghodawat Consumer, which is already present across key segments in the consumer products category, has further expanded its product portfolio by introducing flavoured milk products. It has launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021