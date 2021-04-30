Left Menu

IPL 2021: I enjoy taking smart risks and trying something new, says Dhawan

With 311 runs from seven innings, Shikhar Dhawan sits at the top of the run-getters' list in this edition of the Indian Premier League. And the Delhi Capitals opener has said that he likes to take smart risks at the top of the innings.

Shikhar Dhawan is the current Orange Cap holder. (Photo/ Shikhar Dhawan twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With 311 runs from seven innings, Shikhar Dhawan sits at the top of the run-getters' list in this edition of the Indian Premier League. And the Delhi Capitals opener has said that he likes to take smart risks at the top of the innings. Speaking to the host broadcasters after the comprehensive seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, Dhawan also praised opening partner Prithvi Shaw for putting on a great show. Shaw scored 82 off 41 balls to take the game away from KKR. "Prithvi was playing amazing, was lovely to watch it from the other end. We were getting so many runs, I didn't think of taking too many risks and played according to the game situation. I don't have to compare, I just have to play my role according to the situation and that's what I did. I made a conscious effort to bring up my strike-rate because I knew that this game needed that and me as an opener had to take those risks. At the same time, smart enough to know when to take risks and when not to. Like today, there was no need for me to take any risk, Prithvi was playing totally on a different level. It was lovely to watch him as well," he explained. Commenting on his own batting and taking those timely risks, he said: "I enjoy taking smart risks and trying something new as well rather than just sticking to the same process. When you take risks, you get reward and you get out as well, so I enjoy taking that risk." Dhawan said that he loves playing under head coach Ricky Ponting. The opener said that the best part about the Australian is that he keeps everyone together.

"It's amazing, I enjoy playing under Ricky's coaching. He's a great coach, our team is a strong family. He keeps everyone together, all the boys in the squad, even the net bowlers, he makes sure he takes good care of them. That's a great sign and I really appreciate him for that," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

