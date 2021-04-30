Left Menu

PTI | Tenerife | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:42 IST
Sharma makes a modest start at Tenerife Open

Shubhankar Sharma carded three birdies against a bogey for a two-under 69 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at Tied 55 after the opening day of the Tenerife Open here.

SSP Chawrasia (70) was T-86th and needed a solid second round to make the cut, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (75) were also in need of good second scores to extend their stay in the tournament, where the cut seems likely at three-under.

Dane Thorbjorn Olesen continued his blistering start to 2021 with a course record 62 that gave him the first round lead. The 31-year-old only played his first event of the season last week after suffering a wrist injury and then celebrating the birth of son Cooper earlier this month.

He had a 61 while finishing fifth at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open last week and now he started the week with 62 with 10 birdies and a single dropped shot.

John Catlin and Garrick Higgo, both in excellent form, were a shot off the lead alongside Alexander Bjork and Dean Burmester who were at eight under as conditions grew tougher in the afternoon.

At nine-under with four holes to play, Olesen had a chance at a 59 on a low scoring day, while Catlin was ten-under after 13 holes but neither could not convert to join Oliver Fisher in the sub 60 club on the European Tour.

