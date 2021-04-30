Left Menu

Solid start by Rahil Gangjee, lies fourth in Japan

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee started off with a solid four-under 68 that put him at Tied-fourth place and just two shots adrift of the prodigious Takumi Kanaya, who led after the first round of the Crowns Tournament here.The 42-year-old from Kolkata was most pleased with a clean card that had four birdies and no bogeys.

PTI | Nagoya | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:01 IST
Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee started off with a solid four-under 68 that put him at Tied-fourth place and just two shots adrift of the prodigious Takumi Kanaya, who led after the first round of the Crowns Tournament here.

The 42-year-old from Kolkata was most pleased with a clean card that had four birdies and no bogeys. ''After waiting for an entire day which was cancelled due to bad weather it was a relief to get started,'' said Gangjee, who is one of the only three Indian golfers to have won in Japan.

''With the tournament reduced to 54 holes, a good solid start is vital and I was very happy to have a bogey free card.

''I am finding some of the rhythm coming back into my game. I had a couple of good rounds last week and now this week. Hopefully I can string it all together for the tournament.'' Gangjee, who had two fine middle rounds of 66-68 last week in Kansai, is playing his third event of the year. He missed the cut at Token Homemate and finished T-47 at Kansai Open after being inside T-20 after three rounds.

Kanaya, who has already won once this season, at Token Homemate, was the solo leader with six-under after starting from 10th. He had six birdies, five of them on his second nine against one bogey. Toru Nakajima and Chan Kim are lying second at 5-under each.

