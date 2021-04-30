Left Menu

Rahul, Brar help PBKS beat RCB by 34 wins

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 23:16 IST
Rahul, Brar help PBKS beat RCB by 34 wins

KL Rahul and Harpreet Brar shone bright as Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 34 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Put into bat, opener Rahul anchored the innings with a 57-ball knock, while Chris Gayle (46 off 24) and Harpreet Brar (25 off 17 balls) were the other contributors as Punjab posted a competitive 179 for five.

Left-arm spinner Brar then produced an exceptional spell, capturing three top wickets, while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) snapped two as Punjab restricted RCB to 145 for 8.

Riley Meredith (1/24) and Chris Jordon (1/31) were also among wickets.

For RCB, Kyle Jamieson (2/32) recovered from a hammering from Gayle to scalp two batsmen while Daniel Sams (1/24), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1/11) took one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 179 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 91 not out, C Gayle 46; Kyle Jamieson 2/32). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 145 for 8 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 35; Harmeet Brar 3/19).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

