Cricket-Punjab captain KL Rahul to undergo surgery after appendicitis diagnosis
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Sunday. "It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same." Rahul is the top run-scorer of the IPL 2021 season, recording 331 runs in seven matches with four half-centuries.Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 18:03 IST
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Sunday. In a statement posted on social media, Punjab Kings said the 29-year-old Indian batsman was transferred to a hospital after he complained of severe abdomen pain on Saturday night and did not respond to medication.
"He (Rahul) was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed that he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis," Punjab Kings said in a statement https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1388821436819771396. "It will be resolved surgically and for safety measures he has been transferred to the hospital for the same."
Rahul is the top run-scorer of the IPL 2021 season, recording 331 runs in seven matches with four half-centuries. Punjab Kings, who face second-placed Delhi Capitals later on Sunday, are currently fifth in the league table with three wins from seven matches.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul
- Indian Premier League
- KL Rahul
- Delhi Capitals
- Punjab Kings
- Indian
ALSO READ
Current COVID-19 situation like being stranded in middle of ocean: Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi announces cancellation of poll rallies in West Bengal
First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi cancels poll rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases
IPL 2021: Rahul Chahar, Boult shine as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 13 runs