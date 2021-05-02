Left Menu

Soccer-Protesting Man United fans break into Old Trafford and invade pitch ahead of Liverpool match

United owner Joel Glazer, who was named the European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, has apologised to the fans in an open letter after they withdrew from the project. However, that apology seems to have been rejected by the club's supporter base who protested outside Old Trafford last week, which followed demonstrations at United's training ground.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 19:35 IST
Soccer-Protesting Man United fans break into Old Trafford and invade pitch ahead of Liverpool match

Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family's ownership of the club stormed into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

British media reported fans turned up at Old Trafford at 1 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) to protest against the owners with banners and flares. They pushed down the barriers to force their way into the ground ahead of one of the biggest domestic games of the season, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. local time. They left the pitch after about 10 minutes.

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month. United owner Joel Glazer, who was named the European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, has apologised to the fans in an open letter after they withdrew from the project.

However, that apology seems to have been rejected by the club's supporter base who protested outside Old Trafford last week, which followed demonstrations at United's training ground. The invasion of the pitch followed a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where the United squad traditionally spend the night before any home match in preparation for games.

United was bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata powers TMC to win Bengal for third term, BJP returns in Assam and LDF in Kerala

Mamata Banerjee rode the BJP challenge to take her Trinamool Congress to triumph for a third consecutive term in West Bengal on Sunday while the BJP was set to return in Assam and the LDF in Kerala, signature victories for ruling parties wh...

IPL 2021: Delighted with this 124-run knock of mine, says Buttler

After playing a match-winning knock of 124 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that this innings of his is right there up at the top in terms of his finest in the shortest ...

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

Iranian state television said on Sunday that Tehran would free four Americans accused of spying in exchange for four Iranians held in the United States and the release of 7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.However the U.S. government denied ...

Congress attacks Goa CM for not extending lockdown

The Congress on Sunday slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for not extending the lockdown in the coastal state in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.Earlier in the day, the CM announced that the four-day lockdown in the state will be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021