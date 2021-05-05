Left Menu

Cricket-Australian IPL cricketers anxious, hope travel ban will be lifted: Cummins

The Australian government has barred its own citizens from returning home within 14 days of being in India on pain of fines and jail, leaving dozens of its IPL players, coaches and officials stranded. Australia fast bowler Cummins is isolating in an Ahmedabad hotel after two of his Kolkata Knight Riders team mates contracted COVID-19 before organisers pulled the plug on the tournament on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 05-05-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 07:53 IST
Cricket-Australian IPL cricketers anxious, hope travel ban will be lifted: Cummins

The ban on travellers from India by Australia had added "anxiety" for its cricketers after the Indian Premier League's (IPL) suspension, Australia vice captain Pat Cummins said, as players isolated in the COVID-ravaged Asian nation on Wednesday. The Australian government has barred its own citizens from returning home within 14 days of being in India on pain of fines and jail, leaving dozens of its IPL players, coaches and officials stranded.

Australia fast bowler Cummins is isolating in an Ahmedabad hotel after two of his Kolkata Knight Riders team mates contracted COVID-19 before organisers pulled the plug on the tournament on Tuesday. Cummins said Australia's travel ban, which will be reviewed on May 15, had come as a "little bit" of a shock.

"Obviously no-one has experienced that before," he told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports. "It added a bit of anxiety for a few of the Aussies over here. But we signed up to play the tournament until the start of June.

"Hopefully it all re-opens on May 15 and we’ll be able to get back." With 3.45 million active cases, India recorded 357,229 new infections on Tuesday, while deaths rose by 3,449 to 222,408.

Cummins' comments came as the Delhi Capitals said their legspinner Amit Mishra had tested positive for COVID-19 and been moved to a designated medical facility. Three IPL teams have now confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a fourth team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, reported to have a positive test returned by wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Indian media reported that the Chennai Super Kings' Australian batting coach Mike Hussey had contracted COVID-19. Hussey would be the third case on the team, which has gone into isolation after announcing on Tuesday that their bowling coach and a "member of the travel support" had tested positive.

BACKLASH Australia is currently allowing only limited flights and arrivals into the country, and roughly a quarter of the 35,000 Australians stranded overseas are in India.

Australia's decision to penalise its own citizens for seeking to return home from India has triggered a backlash from lawmakers, legal experts and human rights advocates. Australian deputy prime minister Michael McCormack said the government would "potentially" lift the travel ban on May 15.

"We said all along we will review the pause in travel arrangements and that's what we're doing, so be patient," McCormack told a morning TV chatshow on the Nine Network. English and Bangladeshi cricketers in the IPL also face challenges exiting India due to travel restrictions imposed by home authorities.

IPL organisers and the Indian cricket board (BCCI) have said they will help players, staff and officials get home safely. Former Australia wicketkeeper and cricket pundit Adam Gilchrist queried whether the tournament should have gone ahead in India.

"Interesting comment about the BCCI saying .... they're thinking of the safety of all the players," he said in a video on Sky News. "I probably feel that they're a little bit late in considering that. I'm not sure that the tournament should have started in India."

New Zealand, which has 10 players in the IPL, said their cricketers were "in a relatively safe environment" and those within affected teams were in isolation. The country's cricket board said it was liaising with authorities to work out an exit plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lou Diamond Phillips boards family comedy 'Easter Sunday'

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is set to feature in the upcoming family comedy Easter Sunday.The movie, which hails from Amblin Partners, will be directed by Indian-origin filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar with stand-up comedian Jo Koy playing the le...

Tone of debate did not reflect well on Parliament: PM Ardern

The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said...

Sports Schedule

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, May 5 CRICKET Stories related to various developments in IPL.Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.FOOTBALL Stories related to Indian and international football. WRESTLING Preview of World ...

FACTBOX-Cricket-Indian Premier League players, teams affected by COVID-19

Following are the Indian Premier League players and teams that have been affected by COVID-19. The Twenty20 tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus crisis in the country. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - Varun Chakara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021