Left Menu

T20 WC: IPL postponement won't deter India's chances to host event, ICC monitoring COVID situation

In what comes as a big boost for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League won't have a direct bearing on India's chances to host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in October-November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:17 IST
T20 WC: IPL postponement won't deter India's chances to host event, ICC monitoring COVID situation
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the venues picked for the T20 WC. (Photo/ IPLT20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose

In what comes as a big boost for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League won't have a direct bearing on India's chances to host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in October-November. Speaking to ANI, a day after the postponement of the IPL with an eye on the current COVID-19 situation in India, a board member in the know of developments said that with the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19, a 'wait and watch' policy is the best way forward.

The member went on to explain that while the absolute last point is around July, a decison can be taken earlier as well with an eye on the position of the pandemic. "We're monitoring the situation and wait and watch is the best description at this stage. We probably wouldn't go much beyond July as it's a World Cup and they can't be pulled off in a matter of weeks!" the board member explained. The BCCI too is confident that things will turn around in the days to come and said that the call of postponing the IPL was taken keeping in mind the current situation with regards to the second COVID-19 wave. "We are confident that the situation will improve in the coming days and the World Cup would go ahead in India as planned. We have zeroed in on nine venues and preparations are on and considering that we have quite a few more venues across the country, we can prepare back up venues within the country itself so that we do not burden the health infrastructure for a particular state or another in the eventuality that the situation has not returned to normal by the time of the showpiece event," a BCCI official told ANI. The BCCI Apex Council in their last meeting on April 16 informed nine venues to continue preparations to host the T20 World Cup later in the year. The venues that have been picked are Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Hyderabad and Lucknow. On Tuesday, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI that keeping an eye on the safety of all those involved in the conduct of the IPL, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league. "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU unveils plan to cut dependency on China, others

The European Union unveiled on Wednesday a plan to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas like raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors after the pandemic-induced economic slump....

India's Goa, sun and sand tourist destination, has country's highest COVID rate

Indias Goa state, a hugely popular tourist destination on the western coast, has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections in the country, with up to one in every two people testing positive in recent weeks, government officials said on Wedne...

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...

Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021