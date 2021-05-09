Left Menu

Soccer-Guangzhou down Cangzhou to keep leaders Shandong in sight

Eight-times champions Guangzhou FC moved up to second in Group A of the Chinese Super League on Sunday as goals from Gao Zhunyi and Yang Liyu secured a 2-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions. The win moves Fabio Cannavaro's side to within three points of Shandong Taishan, leaders of the Guangzhou-based group, and level on seven points with cross-city rivals Guangzhou City and Shenzhen FC.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2021 19:58 IST
Eight-times champions Guangzhou FC moved up to second in Group A of the Chinese Super League on Sunday as goals from Gao Zhunyi and Yang Liyu secured a 2-0 win over Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

The win moves Fabio Cannavaro's side to within three points of Shandong Taishan, leaders of the Guangzhou-based group, and level on seven points with cross-city rivals Guangzhou City and Shenzhen FC. Gao gave Guangzhou the lead 10 minutes before the interval when he capitalised on a poor clearance by Cangzhou goalkeeper Shao Puliang to curl the ball into the top corner.

Three minutes from fulltime Yang put the result beyond doubt when he smashed his first-time effort past Shao from just inside the area. Earlier on Sunday, Henrique Dourado scored the quickest goal of the season so far when he swept home Ke Zhao's corner to give Henan Longmen the lead against Chongqing Athletic 45 seconds into the game.

Chen Pu doubled Henan's advantage nine minutes into the second half but, after Yang Shuai pulled one back for Chongqing, Henan collapsed to a 3-2 defeat. Toni Sunjic received a second yellow card in the 66th minute and Huang Xiyang levelled the scores three minutes later.

Miller Bolanos then put Chongqing in front 11 minutes from time, with Zhong Jinbao sent off soon after as Henan ended the game with nine men. Shandong maintained their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Qingdao FC that moved coach Hao Wei's side onto 10 points from the opening four games.

A pair of headers from Wu Xinghan and Guo Tianyu inside the first eight minutes gave the Chinese FA Cup holders a victory that ensures they sit three points clear at the top of Group A. Guangzhou City were denied the opportunity to move level with Shandong when they were handed a 4-2 defeat by Jordi Cruyff-coached Shenzhen FC, who picked up their second victory of the season.

Shenzhen took a 3-0 lead into the interval with goals from Gao Lin, Li Yuanyi and Alan Kardec before Kardec hit his second of the game two minutes after the restart, leaving Tiago and Jown Cardona to claim a pair of late consolations. Matches in the Chinese Super League are currently being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an attempt to limit travel during the ongoing pandemic.

