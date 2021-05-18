Left Menu

Tim Seifert tests negative for COVID-19, on way back home: NZ coach Stead

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:41 IST
New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert, who contracted COVID-19 during the currently-suspended IPL in India, has tested negative for the infection now and is on his way back home, his national coach Gary Stead has revealed.

Seifert represented Kolkata Knight Riders and tested positive for the virus on May 8.

''I heard from Tim just a little while ago. I think the really encouraging thing is he’s tested negative and my understanding is he's on a flight out of India pretty quickly as well,'' Stead was quoted as saying by 'stuff.co.nz'.

'I don't know how long it's going to take him to get back to New Zealand or where he's heading via, but it's great news for Tim, that for a start his health is on the improve anyway, to the point where he's not testing positive anymore,'' added the head coach.

As per the report, an NZ Cricket spokesperson also confirmed that Seifert had left India to begin his journey home.

Earlier, after testing positive Seifert was awaiting his transfer to Chennai, where he was to be treated in the same private hospital in which former Australia player Michael Hussey.

The 26-year-old Seifert has played 3 ODIs and 35 T20 Internationals for his team.

New Zealand are to play a Test series against England, before the all-important World Test Championship final against the Virat Kohli-led India at Southampton next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

