Left Menu

Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:27 IST
Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support

The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa Sthalekar.

Earlier this month, the flamboyant middle-order India batter lost her elder sister to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.

Veda took to Twitter to acknowledge the BCCI's support during ''this unprecedented time''.

''Have been tough last month for me and family and I'd like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen,'' Veda tweeted.

On expected lines, Veda was not included in the Indian Test and ODI team for next month's tour of the United Kingdom, announced by the board last week.

However, former Australian women's team skipper Sthalekar had claimed the BCCI neither checked on Veda nor communicated to the India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England.

''Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping,'' Sthalekar had said.

''A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game... not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed,'' the ICC Hall of Famer had added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manager Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace at end of season

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday. The 73-year-old joined Palace in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League for four seasons in a ro...

Karnataka to take care of children orphaned due to COVID second wave

The Karnataka government has decided to rehabilitate children up to the age of 18 years orphaned by the second wave of coronavirus and set up special pediatric COVID care centres in 30 districts of the state.The government is ready to rehab...

UK health department to administer second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Kohli and boys

By Baidurjo Bhose With the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination done for the Indian players who are set to travel to England for the World Test Championship WTC final and the five-match Test series against England, the second dose will be adm...

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021