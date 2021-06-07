WTC final: It will be quite cool walking out for the toss with Kohli, says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said it will be "quite cool" to walk out with India captain Virat Kohli for the toss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18.

Having faced each other multiple times, starting from the Under-19 World Cup in 2008, Williamson turned down the prospects of any rivalry between the two-star players. "Yeah, hard case. Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well," said Williamson in an ICC release.

Advertisement

"So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first Test Championship Final," he added. Williamson is wary of the depth that Indian bowling has. Talking about facing them in the WTC final, he said "Yeah, they have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well."

"A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best," Williamson added. The New Zealand team will transit from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)