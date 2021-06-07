Left Menu

Latvia reports positive COVID-19 result before Germany game

The Germany team is due to travel to its tournament base in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria on Tuesday. The Germans will then play European champion Portugal on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.

Latvia reports positive COVID-19 result before Germany game
The German soccer federation expects the team's last European Championship preparation game to go ahead Monday despite opponent Latvia reporting a coronavirus infection in the team.

The Latvian soccer federation said hours before kickoff on Twitter that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19.

"All the previous tests in the training camp were negative both for this player and the rest of the national team,'' the federation said. ''All the necessary steps were taken to isolate the player from the rest of the team, to identify the closest contacts and isolate them, to clear the matter and gather information." Local health officials in Düsseldorf were in contact with German soccer authorities.

The Germany team is due to travel to its tournament base in Herzogenaurach in Bavaria on Tuesday. The team will play its three group games and a potential quarterfinal in Munich, starting against World Cup champion France on June 15. The Germans will then play European champion Portugal on June 19 and Hungary on June 23.

