Left Menu

Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

PTI | Gothenburg | Updated: 10-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 20:20 IST
Sweden calls up 6 players as cover after coronavirus cases

Sweden called up six reserve players on Thursday to train in their own bubble as potential cover for any more positive cases for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship.

Two players in Sweden’s Euro 2020 squad, Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Isaac Kiese Thelin, Jesper Karlsson, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Rinne, Mattias Johansson and Niclas Hult will train alongside the 24 players in the main squad, under the supervision of Sweden Under-21 coach Poya Asbaghi.

Sweden’s first game in the tournament is against Spain on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

CEAT Specialty conducts COVID vaccination drive for its customers, employees

 India
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021