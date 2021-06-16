Left Menu

Soccer-Morata to stay on loan at Juventus for another season

Morata, who is currently with the Spain squad at the European Championship, spent last season on loan in Turin, and the clubs have come to an agreement that he can stay for another year. The 28-year-old scored 20 goals across all competitions for Juventus last season as the reigning Serie A champions endured a difficult campaign, finishing fourth in the standings.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:38 IST
Soccer-Morata to stay on loan at Juventus for another season
  • Country:
  • Italy

Alvaro Morata will stay at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid for another season, the Serie A club confirmed on Tuesday. Morata, who is currently with the Spain squad at the European Championship, spent last season on loan in Turin, and the clubs have come to an agreement that he can stay for another year.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals across all competitions for Juventus last season as the reigning Serie A champions endured a difficult campaign, finishing fourth in the standings. Juve retain the option to buy the Spaniard at the end of his second year on loan, with a future at Spanish side Atletico looking very unlikely. He rejoined Atletico in 2019 from Premier League club Chelsea.

Morata spent a first spell at Juventus between 2014 and 2016. Across the two stints in Turin, Morata has made 137 appearances and scored 47 goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021