WTA Birmingham quarterfinals washed out

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:54 IST
The four quarterfinals at the Birmingham grass-court tournament were canceled due to rain on Friday.

Two Czech players are scheduled to compete, with eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova facing CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States, and Tereza Martincova taking on fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia faces Anastasia Potapova of Russia, and third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia is up against local favorite Heather Watson.

Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon. She earned her first tour-level, main-draw victory in nearly two years on Monday by beating Kristyna Pliskova in straight sets.

