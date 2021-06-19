Left Menu

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:26 IST
Indian players wear black arm-bands in memory of Milkha Singh
Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday night. (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly twitter) Image Credit: ANI
The Indian cricket team on Saturday wore black armbands on the second day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand as a mark of respect to 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, who passed away after a month-long battle due to COVID-19 related complications.

Top Indian players, including skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, had already posted their condolence messages on Twitter and the entire Indian team on the day wore the armband as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

This is one of the rare occasions when the Indian cricket team wore black armbands for a legend of Olympic sports.

''The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19,'' the BCCI media cell posted a message.

Earlier, skipper Kohli paid his tribute to the legendary Olympian, who died on Friday.

''A legacy that inspired a whole nation to aim for excellence. To never give up and chase your dreams. Rest in Peace MilkhaSingh ji. You will never be forgotten,'' Kohli tweeted.

Head coach Shastri, on his part, wrote, ''India's greatest Olympics runner. Shook the world in the 60s with his competitive spirit in spite of the most limited facilities. He took the word determination and will to compete to another level. Respect. God bless your soul. Condolences to JeevMilkhaSingh & family.''

