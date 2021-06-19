Scoreboard: Day 4 Lunch, Ind Wom vs Eng Wom

Scoreboard at lunch on day 4 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Saturday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl India Women 1st Innings: 231 all out India Women 2nd Innings: (overnight 83 for 1 f/0) Smriti Mandhana c Sciver b Brunt 8 Shafali Verma c Brunt b Ecclestone 63 Deepti Sharma b Ecclestone 54 Punam Raut batting 39 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-1) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 57.5 overs) 171 Fall of Wickets: 1/29 2/99 3/171 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 13-3-31-1, Anya Shrubsole 9-1-33-0, Sophie Ecclestone 17.5-5-51-2, Kate Cross 10-4-30-0, Heather Knight 4-0-19-0, Natalie Sciver 4-3-1-0.

