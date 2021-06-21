Left Menu

France forward Dembélé out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 16:44 IST
France forward Dembélé out of Euro 2020 with knee injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out of the European Championship because of a knee injury, the French soccer federation said Monday.

Dembélé sustained the injury during a 30-minute appearance as a substitute before being replaced late in the team's 1-1 draw with Hungary on Saturday.

The French team said Dembélé had X-rays at a hospital in Budapest on Sunday.

''The length of recovery time needed is incompatible with keeping him in the squad,'' the team said.

Teams can replace injured goalkeepers but not outfield players once they have played their first match in the tournament.

Dembélé's exit means France coach Didier Deschamps will have only 25 players to choose from for the rest of Euro 2020. France leads Group F and will next face Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Dembélé' plays for Barcelona. The French federation said its doctors talked with staff at the Spanish club before making the decision to release him.

The 24-year-old Dembélé was a member of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global
4
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021