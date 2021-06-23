Left Menu

Cycling-UCI suspends Doltcini-Van Eyck's Bracke for three years for sexual harassment

World cycling's governing body (UCI) has suspended Marc Bracke, the women's team manager of Belgian outfit Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, for three years for sexual harassment following allegations made by several riders.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:32 IST
Cycling-UCI suspends Doltcini-Van Eyck's Bracke for three years for sexual harassment
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

World cycling's governing body (UCI) has suspended Marc Bracke, the women's team manager of Belgian outfit Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, for three years for sexual harassment following allegations made by several riders. The UCI opened an investigation in March 2020 after the allegations by American Sara Youmans and Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster of the women's second division team were reported by the French newspaper Le Monde.

After finding that he had violated its code of ethics the UCI began disciplinary proceedings against Bracke in October. The French newspaper said that Youmans alleged Bracke acted inappropriately during a contract negotiation in 2019.

"The Disciplinary Commission confirmed the Ethics Commission's analysis that Mr. Bracke's conduct constituted sexual harassment according to article 6.4 of the UCI Code of Ethics and Article 2.3 of Appendix 1," the UCI said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/decision-of-the-uci-disciplinary-commission-concerning-marc-bracke on Wednesday. "The Disciplinary Commission has therefore ordered the suspension of Mr. Bracke from any role in cycling with immediate effect for a period of three years."

The UCI added that Bracke must take part in a harassment awareness program delivered by a recognized professional institution as an additional measure and to stand a chance of being granted a new license after his suspension ends. Bracke has previously denied any wrongdoing and the team said in a statement https://twitter.com/DoltciniVanEyck/status/1407581882750013444/photo/1 he had not been heard in the case and that it was "not a fair trial".

"For that reason, Marc Bracke will appeal at CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport," the team said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021