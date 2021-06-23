Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix at Austria's Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, round eight of the championship: Lap distance: 4.318km. Total distance: 306.452km (71 laps)

2020 Styrian GP pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes one minute 19.273 seconds 2020 winner: Hamilton

Advertisement

Race lap record: Carlos Sainz (Spain) McLaren 2020, 1:05.619 Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local)

STYRIA The circuit is owned by Red Bull and is the second highest altitude of the season after Mexico. It has the shortest lap, in terms of time, on the calendar.

It hosted two races last year -- the Austrian Grand Prix and Styrian GP, named after the surrounding region. The track features aggressive kerbs and is hard on suspension.

Hamilton (2016, 2020), team mate Valtteri Bottas (2017, 2020) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (2018, 2019) are the only drivers on the current grid to have won in Austria. RACE WINS

Hamilton has a record 98 career victories, of which 77 have been with Mercedes, from 273 starts. He has been on the podium 170 times. Hamilton and Verstappen have both won three races so far in 2021. Mexican Sergio Perez is the other winner for Red Bull.

Mercedes have gone three races without a win for the first time since 2019, when Ferrari had three wins in a row. They last went four races without a win in 2013. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Mercedes 118, Williams 114 and Red Bull 68. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 100 career poles and has won 59 times from pole.

Mercedes have now gone three races without a pole position. Verstappen was on pole in France and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Azerbaijan and Monaco. CHAMPIONSHIP

Verstappen is 12 points ahead of Hamilton. Red Bull lead Mercedes by 37 points. POINTS

Apart from the Red Bull drivers, only McLaren's Lando Norris has had six top five finishes in seven races. The Briton has also finished his last 12 races in the points, the longest run of anyone on the grid. MILESTONE

Verstappen's win at Le Castellet was Red Bull's third in a row, the first time they have achieved such a feat since the V6 turbo hybrid era started in 2014. The Dutch driver achieved his first hat-trick in that race -- pole position, fastest lap and race win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)