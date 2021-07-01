Left Menu

Rugby-Flyhalf Mo'unga gets the nod ahead of Barrett for All Blacks' Tonga test

All Blacks coach Ian Foster used Barrett as a second playmaker at fullback last season but has opted for Damian McKenzie in the number 15 jersey in a change of tack. Quinn Tupaea, the Waikato Chiefs' 2020 rookie of the year, has been named at inside centre for Saturday's clash at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, with fellow uncapped players George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie starting on the bench.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 07:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 07:04 IST
Richie Mo'unga has been picked as the All Blacks' starting flyhalf for their season-opening test against Tonga, consigning Beauden Barrett to the bench in a matchday squad featuring four uncapped players. All Blacks coach Ian Foster used Barrett as a second playmaker at fullback last season but has opted for Damian McKenzie in the number 15 jersey in a change of tack.

Quinn Tupaea, the Waikato Chiefs' 2020 rookie of the year, has been named at inside centre for Saturday's clash at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, with fellow uncapped players George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie starting on the bench. Canterbury Crusaders flanker Blackadder will hope to join his father Todd as an All Black with a debut against the Tongans.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Quinn Tupaea, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Luke Jacobson, 7-Dalton Papalii, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (capt), 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Angus Ta’avao, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Reserves: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-George Bower, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Jordie Barrett.

