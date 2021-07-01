Soccer-Italy bars travelling England fans from Rome stadium

Fans travelling from the UK to Italy for England's Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday will not be allowed to enter the stadium in Rome, even if they have a ticket, due to coronavirus curbs, the Italian Embassy in London said on Thursday. England's victory over Germany on Tuesday set up the last-eight clash at the Stadio Olimpico, but fans looking to make the journey to Italy from the UK cannot attend the match.

"Anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency, will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket," a statement read. "Only those who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, have observed five days of quarantine, and have taken a post-quarantine COVID-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico.

"...Fans based in the UK should therefore not travel to Italy to attend the match on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome." Italy is on the UK's amber travel list, while since June 21, the Italian government has imposed stricter quarantine measures on anyone arriving into the country from the UK.

The fresh travel warning comes after the English Football Association said on Wednesday that it "will not be selling any tickets via the England Supporters Travel Club for this fixture" due to the travel restrictions.

