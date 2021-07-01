Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund agree 85 mln euro Sancho sale to Man Utd - exec

He helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga. Sancho has 20 caps for England since making his debut in 2018, but has hardly featured in the team's run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in their 1-0 Group D win over Czech Republic.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:50 IST
Soccer-Dortmund agree 85 mln euro Sancho sale to Man Utd - exec

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the 85 million euros ($101 million) transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the Bundesliga team said on Thursday.

"We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed," Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference. Sancho emerged as United's No. 1 transfer target last year but the Old Trafford club could not agree on a fee.

The 21-year-old scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has 20 caps for England since making his debut in 2018, but has hardly featured in the team's run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in their 1-0 Group D win over Czech Republic. England take on Ukraine in the last eight on Saturday.

His addition will strengthen United's right side of midfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team look to challenge for the Premier League after finishing second last season, 12 points behind champions Manchester City. ($1 = 0.8436 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
4
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021