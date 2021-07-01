England bowling first vs Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

England chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka as the home side seeks to win their one-day international series in the second match on Thursday at the Oval.

England won the first on Tuesday by five wickets but it was closer than it appeared as England was fortunate in its chase of 186 not to fall to 80-5.

Opener Jason Roy and medium-pacer Tom Curran have come in for Liam Livingstone and Chris Woakes, who took a man-of-the-match 4-18 and is being rested.

The depleted Sri Lankans made three changes, shoring up the batting by bringing in Avishka Fernando and Dhananjaya de Silva for Dhananjaya Lakshan and Ramesh Mendis, and medium-pacer Asitha Fernando for spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. Lineups: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

