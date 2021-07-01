Left Menu

Kane Williamson withdraws from The Hundred, Lungi Ngidi to play for Welsh Fire

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred as he manages his elbow injury.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:59 IST
Kane Williamson withdraws from The Hundred, Lungi Ngidi to play for Welsh Fire
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has withdrawn from the inaugural edition of The Hundred as he manages his elbow injury. Williamson was slated to play for Birmingham Phoenix and had previously missed the ODI series against Bangladesh, the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a similar reason.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Williamson is expected to be involved with the Birmingham Phoenix in a mentoring role as he is still in the UK following the WTC final win against India. New Zealand batsman Finn Allen is in line to replace Williamson after his stint in the T20 Blast with Lancashire.

As per the report, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has also pulled out of the showpiece event due to the West Indies tour clashing with The Hundred. Meanwhile, South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is set to join Welsh Fire and could be available for five matches.

Last month, Australia opener David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis pulled out of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. They were set to play for Southern Brave. Five Indian women cricketers -- Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma -- will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

Shafali joins Birmingham Phoenix as a replacement for Sophie Devine. Harmanpreet Kaur will star in the opening match, at the Kia Oval on July 21, as she joins Manchester Originals. Jemimah Rodrigues will feature for Northern Superchargers. The Hundred, which is an ECB brainchild, will feature eight teams taking on each other. The first match in the competition will be played between the women's teams of Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on July 21.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition that will see prominent players (both men and women) featuring in the tournament in the English summer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021