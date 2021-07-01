Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden's Isak extends Real Sociedad deal after shining at Euros

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has signed a five-year contract extension, the La Liga side said on Thursday, after enhancing his reputation with some dazzling performances for Sweden at Euro 2020.

01-07-2021
Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has signed a five-year contract extension, the La Liga side said on Thursday, after enhancing his reputation with some dazzling performances for Sweden at Euro 2020. Isak, 21, joined the Basque side in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and helped them finish sixth in La Liga in his first campaign and fifth in his second to qualify for the Europa League.

He scored 17 times in Spain's top-flight last season and made a real impression in Sweden's campaign at the Euros, starting all four matches and providing two assists. Former England great and BBC presenter Gary Lineker raved about his performance in the 1-0 win over Slovakia, calling Isak an "exceptional talent" although the Swede was underwhelmed when he learned about the praise, responding: "I don't know much about him, is he an old player who works in the studio?"

