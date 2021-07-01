Left Menu

Tennis-WTA rules no Asian tournament swing due to COVID-19 restrictions

The tournaments, which typically kick off after conclusion of the U.S. Open in September, cannot be held due to travel restrictions in China and Japan, the WTA said Thursday, adding that it was working to relocate the events. "We are disappointed that our world-class events in China and Japan will not take place this year," WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 23:54 IST
Tennis-WTA rules no Asian tournament swing due to COVID-19 restrictions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The WTA wiped out the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar for a second successive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with only the WTA Finals yet to be cancelled. The tournaments, which typically kick off after conclusion of the U.S. Open in September, cannot be held due to travel restrictions in China and Japan, the WTA said Thursday, adding that it was working to relocate the events.

"We are disappointed that our world-class events in China and Japan will not take place this year," WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement. "We are working on a parallel path to provide playing opportunities in other regions."

Officials from the governing body of women's tennis said the WTA Finals due to be held in Shenzhen remained "under discussion." The Indian Wells tournament will occupy some of the calendar after being rescheduled from March to October 4-17, with tournament organisers announcing Thursday that "all fans, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors" must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter the grounds.

A new WTA 250 tournament - the Chicago Women's Open - was added to the calendar as well, kicking off Aug 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
2
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
3
Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Slack adds new tools to improve collaboration in work-from-anywhere world

Global
4
AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

AT&T to migrate its 5G mobile network to Microsoft Azure

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021