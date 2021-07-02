Babar Azam in category A, PCB announces across the board hike for centrally-contracted players

Senior players like Muhammed Hafeez and Haris Sohail were left out of a list of 20 Pakistan players who were awarded central contracts by the country's cricket board with a 25 percent hike in annual retainership.

Captain and top batsman Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi were placed in the highest bracket of Category A.

The board, however, did not disclose the exact amounts to be paid to the players.

Those missing out included Hafeez, who was offered a mid-year contract early this year, Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Muhammad Abbas, Imad Wasim, and Shan Masood.

Seniors like Wahab Riaz and Shoaib Malik remain out of the list like last year.

Interestingly the PCB has also dropped young batsman, Haider Ali and fast bowler Naseem Shah from the contracts list in the emerging category.

The PCB announced an across-the-board 25 percent increase in the monthly retainers for all four categories.

The board said it was announcing an enhanced and performance-based central contract list for 2021-22 for 20 elite men cricketers in which match fee across all formats has also been equalized.

A Board official explained that previously, match fees of players differed in different categories in all formats based on seniority.

''But now that has been changed. Increases have been made in match fees of B, C and emerging categories in Test, ODI, and T20 formats so that now all players get the same fees,'' the Board stated.

The 12-month contracts will run from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

The wide-ranging increases announced for the contracted players include: In Category A there would be no increase in Test, ODI, and T20I match fee, while in Category B Test match fee has been increased by 15 percent, ODI match fee increased by 20 percent, and T20I match fee increased by 25 percent.

In category C, the board has announced a 34 percent increase in Test match fees, a 50 percent increase in ODI match fees, and a 67 percent increase in T20I match fees.

The remuneration in Emerging Category has been increased by 15 percent, with a 34 percent increase in Test match fee, 50 percent increase in ODI match fee, 67 percent increase in T20I match fee.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan made it clear that selecting 20 players from a big pool of quality cricketers is always a challenging task. ''In the new list, we have seen eight new players emerge who have now gained central contracts. Due to the competitive nature of the central contract system nine players who had contracts in 2020-21 have sadly missed out on this occasion,'' he said.

''The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors.

''The equalization of match fees means that all players who walk out together to represent Pakistan will receive the same match fees irrespective of which category they are in, or whether they have a central contract or not,'' he said.

The board said the list was finalized by a panel that comprised Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, who also consulted head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as part of the process. Central Contracts list for 2021/22.

Category A – Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi Category B – Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah Category C – Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed Emerging Category – Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

