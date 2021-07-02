Left Menu

Cricket-Rizwan, Hasan Ali in top category in new Pakistan contracts

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan were placed in the top category in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new list of centrally contracted players announced on Friday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 02-07-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 13:26 IST
Cricket-Rizwan, Hasan Ali in top category in new Pakistan contracts
PCB Logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan were placed in the top category in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new list of centrally contracted players announced on Friday. Ali had missed out on a contract last year after an injury-marred season, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan was rewarded for his consistent performance across formats.

Captain Babar Azam and speedster Shaheen Afridi are the two other players in the top category of the 20-member list that includes eight new faces. Teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah and fellow quick Mohammad Abbas are among nine players who lost their contracts.

"The door remains firmly open for these players and they will continue to remain in the plans of the selectors," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said. Former Test spinner Abdul Qadir's son Usman is one of three players to win an Emerging Category contract.

The PCB announced a 25% increase in retainers in A, B, and C categories while introducing equal match fees across all formats. "The equalization of match fees means that all players who walk out together to represent Pakistan will receive the same match fees irrespective of which category they are in, or whether they have a central contract or not," Khan added.

Category A: Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi Category B: Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah

Category C: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed Emerging Category: Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021