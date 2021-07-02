Soccer-Leeds midfielder Dallas signs new three-year deal
Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2024, the Premier League side said on Friday.
The 30-year-old, who has 56 caps for Northern Ireland, was part of the Leeds team that won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 after 16 years in the lower divisions.
The 30-year-old, who has 56 caps for Northern Ireland, was part of the Leeds team that won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 after 16 years in the lower divisions. He scored eight goals and bagged two assists in the top flight last season as the Yorkshire club finished ninth.
Marcelo Bielsa's side open their 2021-22 campaign away to Manchester United on Aug. 14.
