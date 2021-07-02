Left Menu

Soccer-Leeds midfielder Dallas signs new three-year deal

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has signed a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2024, the Premier League side said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:15 IST
The 30-year-old, who has 56 caps for Northern Ireland, was part of the Leeds team that won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 after 16 years in the lower divisions. He scored eight goals and bagged two assists in the top flight last season as the Yorkshire club finished ninth.

The 30-year-old, who has 56 caps for Northern Ireland, was part of the Leeds team that won promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 after 16 years in the lower divisions. He scored eight goals and bagged two assists in the top flight last season as the Yorkshire club finished ninth.

Marcelo Bielsa's side open their 2021-22 campaign away to Manchester United on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

