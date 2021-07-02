Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek stormed into the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday as her relentless pressure proved too much for Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, who managed a solitary mark on the scoreboard in a 6-1 6-0 demolition. Poland's Swiatek, seeded seven, arrived at Wimbledon having previously won only one match on grass but she looked very much at home as she suffocated her opponent from the start to reach the last 16 with her third straight-sets victory.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 17:08 IST
Poland's Swiatek seeded seven, arrived at Wimbledon having previously won only one match on grass but she looked very much at home as she suffocated her opponent from the start to reach the last 16 with her third straight-sets victory. The 20-year-old, who won the Roland Garros title in 2020, dropped only eight points on serve in the match and half of them came in just one game.

She broke her opponent twice to race into a 5-0 lead, before Begu finally held serve, and then showed some grit to go with the punishing consistency of her groundstrokes when she saved three break points to hold and take the first set. The second set was even more one-sided as the Swiatek swept away the dying embers of Begu's resistance to romp into the next round.

