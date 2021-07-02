WAKO India Kickboxing Federation gets government recognition

The Sports Ministry on Friday announced that it has decided to recognise the WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as a National Sports Federation (NSF), in a bid to promote and develop the sport in the country.

WAKO India Kickboxing Federation is affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), the world body for kickboxing.

''It is expected that with government recognition of WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country,'' a ministry release said.

WAKO has been a provisionally recognised member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since November 30.

The recommendation to approve WAKO as a fully recognised member of the Olympic family had been taken by the IOC last month.

''International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at its meeting on 10th June 2021 has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognized member of the Olympic family of sport,'' the release stated.

The full recognition of WAKO will be finally decided by the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021. To be fully included and accepted in the Olympic movement is important for the recognition and development of the sport of kickboxing.

