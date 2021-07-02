Left Menu

Germany''s Toni Kroos retires from national team

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says he is retiring from the national team after 106 appearances for his country.The 31-year-old Kroos says in a podcast that his decision is irreversible. Kroos last game was on Tuesday in Germanys 2-0 loss to England in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:16 IST
Germany''s Toni Kroos retires from national team
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos says he is retiring from the national team after 106 appearances for his country.

The 31-year-old Kroos says in a podcast that his decision is “irreversible.” Kroos' last game was on Tuesday in Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the round of 16 of the European Championship. The Real Madrid midfielder recovered from the coronavirus in time to take part in the tournament.

Kroos did not say if he had spoken with incoming coach Hansi Flick about staying.

Kroos says “it's a decision for the family and for me” and adds “I want to be there and needed as a husband and papa.” Kroos made his Germany debut in March 2010 in a friendly against Argentina. He was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen at the time. He played every minute at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021