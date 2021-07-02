WHO says it has been advising Olympics committee on COVID
The World Health Organization is advising the International Olympic Committee in the run-up to the Games in Tokyo and has urged caution in order to track the spread of the coronavirus, a senior WHO official said on Friday.
"The IOC and others have outlined their plans in taking their approach for the Olympics, and we have been engaging with them and advising them on the best use of those plans," the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, Maria van Kerkhove, told a news conference.
She said the WHO was learning from the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, adding: "If the virus is present and precautions are not in place the virus will spread."
