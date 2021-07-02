Olympic torch relay continues in Chiba Prefecture, reaching Day 100 of the event

Olympic flame continues its visit in Chiba Prefecture as the Torch Relay for Tokyo 2020 reaches Day 100 on Friday.

The Olympic Torch Relay was conducted away from public road and spectators while Celebration events were held due to the concern of the current COVID-19 situation.

Each torchbearer will pass the Olympic flame to the next torchbearer at a ''torch kiss'' point at three selected Celebration venues.

The celebration stage was set up at Makuhari Messe on 2nd July, which is the second largest convention centre in Japan behind Tokyo Big Sight. During Tokyo 2020 four events will be held at the venue: fencing, taekwondo, karate and wrestling.

The celebration started from three-time paralympian Noriko Arai and ended after 2008 Olympics baseball player Tomoya Satozaki lit the cauldron on the stage.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days and will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo.

