Soccer-Southampton sign French full back Perraud from Brest

Southampton have completed the signing of French left back Romain Perraud from Stade Brest on a four-year deal, the English Premier League club said on Friday. He has good quality with his delivery from wide and is very competitive with his defending." English left-back Ryan Bertrand is set to join Leicester after the end of his Southampton contract.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:18 IST
Southampton have completed the signing of French left back Romain Perraud from Stade Brest on a four-year deal, the English Premier League club said on Friday. Perraud, capped eight times at Under-21 level for his country, was named in the France Football Ligue 1 team of the season in 2020-21.

The 23-year-old defender becomes Southampton's first signing of the close season, with winger Theo Walcott's loan move made permanent at the end of the last campaign. "Clearly, left-back is an area in which we were looking to strengthen and we have tracked Romain for a long time because he fits our profile for this position very well," Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuettl said in a statement https://www.southamptonfc.com/news/2021-07-02/announcement-romain-perraud-southampton-football-club-2-july-2021.

"He is a high energy, robust guy with good aggression who will bring lots of energy to our play. He has good quality with his delivery from wide and is very competitive with his defending." English left-back Ryan Bertrand is set to join Leicester after the end of his Southampton contract.

