Left Menu

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has decided to grant recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as National Sports Federation (NSF) for promotion and development of the Kickboxing sport in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:27 IST
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF
MYAS logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has decided to grant recognition to WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as National Sports Federation (NSF) for promotion and development of the Kickboxing sport in India. WAKO India Kickboxing Federation is affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), which is the International Federation for the sport of Kickboxing.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board at its meeting on June 10 has approved the recommendation for WAKO to become a fully recognised member of the Olympic family of sport. "It is expected that with government recognition of WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF, the sport of kickboxing will develop at a faster pace in the country," an official statement from the Sports Ministry read.

WAKO has been a provisionally recognised member of the IOC since November 30 2018. The full recognition of WAKO will be finally decided by the IOC Session in Tokyo in July 2021. "To be fully included and accepted in the Olympic movement is important for the recognition and development of the sport of kickboxing," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021