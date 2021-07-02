Sports News Roundup: Sabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16; 'We urge caution,' WHO says on Tokyo Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Few changes for Spain and Switzerland in quarter-final clash

Spain made minimal changes for their Euro 2020 quarter-final with Switzerland on Friday as coach Luis Enrique restored leftback Jordi Alba and centreback Pau Torres to the side while keeping the same shape as in the 5-3 win over Croatia. Alba and Pau replaced Jose Gaya and Eric Garcia respectively.

Tennis-Sabalenka crushes Serrano to storm into last 16

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka crushed Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon on Friday although a late stutter took the sheen off what had been an otherwise ruthless 6-0 6-3 display. Sabalenka, who had been given a scare by lowly ranked Briton Katie Boulter in the previous round, romped to the first set and looked set to wrap up victory with her opponent winning just a solitary game.

Tennis-Jabeur casts spell over Muguruza to reach last 16

Tunisian Ons Jabeur cast a spell over former champion Garbine Muguruza and dazzled the Centre Court crowd to reach the Wimbledon fourth round with a 5-7 6-3 6-2 victory on Friday. Jabeur dipped into her box of tricks to outflank the powerful 11th seed who was slowly driven to distraction by an opponent who gave a masterclass in angles and spins.

Tennis-Pliskova trumps Martincova in Czech battle to move into Wimbledon last-16

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova threw caution to the wind on her second serve to triumph over Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3 in the battle of Czechs on Court Two to move into the last-16 at Wimbledon on Friday. Former world number one Pliskova fell at first hurdle in the tune-up tournaments in Berlin and Eastbourne last month but the 29-year-old has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon.

Tennis-Swiatek eyes dream double after crushing Begu at Wimbledon

Only four women have won Wimbledon having also clinched the junior title, but Iga Swiatek is looking an increasingly good bet to add her name to that list after storming into the fourth round with a 6-1 6-0 demolition of Irina-Camelia Begu on Friday. Former French Open champion Swiatek's relentless pressure game crushed her Romanian opponent in a blink of an eye in a one sided demolition on Court 12.

Athletics-U.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m after positive cannabis test

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100 metres at the Games after accepting a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her U.S. trials victory in June. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed the suspension on Friday, though the 21-year-old still has a chance of running in the Olympic relay events.

'We urge caution,' WHO says on Tokyo Olympics

The World Health Organization, which is advising the International Olympic Committee in the run-up to the Tokyo Games opening later this month, is urging caution so as to stem the spread of the coronavirus, a senior WHO official said on Friday.

Crowds at Euro 2020 soccer stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in COVID-19 infections in Europe, the WHO's regional office said on Thursday.

Tennis-In-form Samsonova powers past Stephens to reach Wimbledon last 16

Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova overcame a mid-match wobble to stun former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2 2-6 6-4, progressing to the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon on Friday. Less than a month ago, Samsonova was still looking to break into the top 100 in the rankings while trying to qualify for the Berlin grasscourt event.

Montreal's pandemic-weary sports bars see relief with home team in Stanley Cup finals

Downtown Montreal bars reeling from the loss of summer festivals and months of lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are seeing a windfall as the hockey mad city prepares to cheer on its beloved Canadiens on Friday in their first game on home ice of the Stanley Cup finals. The upstart Montreal Canadiens are down two games to none in the best-of-seven championship series following Wednesday's loss to defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa.

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 head says won't insist on spectators 'at all costs'

Tokyo Olympics organisers will not insist on allowing spectators "at all costs", the head of the Games organising committee said on Friday, amid concerns about a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections three weeks before the sports extravaganza begins. Polls show many Japanese oppose holding the Olympics given warnings from health experts that it could unleash another wave of infections. Delayed by a year due to the pandemic, the Games are scheduled to start on July 23.

