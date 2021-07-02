Left Menu

Djokovic beats qualifier Kudla at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 7.The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 02-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 22:50 IST
Djokovic beats qualifier Kudla at Wimbledon
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole )

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.

He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win. Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021