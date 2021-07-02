Djokovic beats qualifier Kudla at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.

He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win. Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garín of Chile, who beat Pedro Martínez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

