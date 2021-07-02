Left Menu

Soccer-Shaqiri sends 10-man Switzerland into extra-time v Spain

But the Swiss found a deserved equaliser through Shaqiri as the ball fell kindly from a mix-up in the Spanish defence.

Ten-man Switzerland forced their European Championship quarter-final against Spain into extra-time after Xherdan Shaqiri profited from a defensive error to level the score at 1-1 at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Friday. Spain took an eighth minute lead when Jordi Alba's shot from outside the box looked comfortable for Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, until the unlucky Denis Zakaria flung out a boot to deflect it into the net.

Zakaria, making his first start at Euro 2020 in the place of suspended Granit Xhaka, had the chance to make amends when he headed narrowly wide from a corner. But the Swiss found a deserved equaliser through Shaqiri as the ball fell kindly from a mix-up in the Spanish defence. The Swiss were creating the better chances, but lost midfielder Remo Freuler to a straight red card when his dangerous sliding tackle upended Gerard Moreno with 13 minutes of ordinary time remaining.

The victor will meet the winner of Friday's other quarter-final - a heavyweight contest in Munich between two pre-tournament favourites Belgium and Italy - in the semi-finals in London on Tuesday.

