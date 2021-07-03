Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Spain conquer penalty demons to reach semis against gallant Swiss

Spain suffered more penalty jitters but squeezed past Switzerland 3-1 in an error-strewn shootout to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals on Friday after their battling opponents clung to a 1-1 draw despite going down to ten men. The three-times European champions' keeper Unai Simon saved from Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar while Ruben Vargas hammered his shot over the bar.

Tennis-Korda too good for Britain's Evans as he reaches last 16

Wimbledon main draw debutant Sebastian Korda reached the last 16 on Friday with an impressive 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over British number one Dan Evans on Centre Court. A few days after his older sister Nelly won the women's PGA Championship to become the world's top-ranked golfer, Korda maintained a fine family tradition with a superb display.

Golf-Australian Herbert extends lead at halfway stage of Irish Open

Overnight leader Lucas Herbert opened up a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Irish Open, carding 67 in the second round on Friday to go 13-under overall at the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown. Having carded an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday to set the clubhouse target, the Australian was three behind in the second round when he found the water on the third hole for a double bogey.

Soccer-Italy edge Belgium in thriller to reach Euro 2020 semis

Italy reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium as first-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne settled a gripping encounter against the number one-ranked team in the world on Friday. Barella fired the opener after 31 minutes before Insigne’s wonderful curling strike doubled Italy's advantage on the brink of halftime.

Athletics-U.S. sprinter Richardson banned from Olympic 100m after cannabis test

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympics, will miss the 100 metres at the Games after accepting a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis during her U.S. trials victory in June. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed the suspension on Friday, though the 21-year-old still has a chance of running in the Olympic relay events.

Olympics-Polish speed climber has dog for company in quest for glory

Aleksandra Miroslaw is feeling the weight of expectation as the only Polish climber to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics but her preparations have been near faultless thanks to her puppy. Miroslaw, who won her two world titles in speed climbing, is not alone in her quest for an Olympic gold medal -- dog Loki makes sure her concentration levels never dip during training sessions, always keeping her on her toes.

Tennis-Shapovalov ends Murray's run at Wimbledon

This time not even Centre Court's roof could rescue Andy Murray as the home favourite and two-time champion's dream of a deep Wimbledon run were crushed by Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the third round on Friday. Twice this week the 34-year-old Murray had rolled back the years with late-night wins under the roof, but Shapovalov proved a step too far as the 22-year-old left-hander dished out an emphatic 6-4 6-2 6-2 beating.

Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday. The Japanese world No. 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler and shot an even-par 70 at Detroit Golf Club that left him seven shots back of the leader.

Tennis-Wolf-man Djokovic downs Kudla to reach last 16

Novak Djokovic roared into the fourth round at Wimbledon, raising his game, and occasionally the decibel levels, on Court One to dispatch plucky American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) on Friday. World number one Djokovic spent much of the third-round encounter cruising on auto-pilot but there were moments when the going got tough for the Serb against the 114th-ranked Kudla.

Athletics-Richardson ban reignites debate on cannabis rules in sport

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's one-month ban on Friday after her positive test for cannabis has reignited the debate about the logic behind the drug's inclusion on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) banned list. Richardson was among the favourites to win gold in the 100 metres at this year's Tokyo Olympics but her positive test for a banned substance, which the 21-year-old said she used to deal with the death of her mother, crushed those dreams.

