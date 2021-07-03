Bhullar, Sharma make cult; McIlroy, Lowry also make cut in Irish

Left Menu

Bhullar 71-68 is now five-under 139 and Tied-34th, while his compatriot Shubhankar Sharma, who suffered a quadruple bogey in the first round, managed to recover from that disaster to add 67 and also make the weekend rounds on the cut line.Australian Lucas Herbert, 25, continued his charge towards a second European Tour title after he followed his opening 64 with a second round 67 to open up a two-shot lead at Mount Juliet Estate.

PTI | Kilkenny | Updated: 03-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 14:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar pulled in a flawless bogey-free four-under 68 to comfortably make the cut at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open here. Bhullar (71-68) is now five-under 139 and Tied-34th, while his compatriot Shubhankar Sharma, who suffered a quadruple bogey in the first round, managed to recover from that disaster to add 67 and also make the weekend rounds on the cut line.

Australian Lucas Herbert, 25, continued his charge towards a second European Tour title after he followed his opening 64 with a second-round 67 to open up a two-shot lead at Mount Juliet Estate. In a share of the second place was Englishman Andy Sullivan, after the 2016 Ryder Cup player shot a six-under 66, and Scot Grant Forrest who signed for a 67.

Bhullar birdied twice on either half of the Mount Juliet course, while Sharma had five birdies and an eagle on Par-5 fifth besides bogeys on ninth and 16th in his 67.

Four-time European Tour winner Sullivan finished in a tie for second in his last appearance at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open in 2019 and he will be looking to go one better in Kilkenny.

Home favorites had a better time also. Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy (72-67) shot an impressive 67 to move to a five-under total, where he was later joined by The Open Champion Shane Lowry.

Lowry (70-69) made a late charge to move from outside the cut line to within eight strokes of the lead with two rounds still to play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

