Motor racing-Hamilton signs on for two more years at Mercedes F1 team

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a two-year contract extension keeping him at Mercedes in 2022 and 2023, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

"I'm excited we're going to continue our partnership for two more years. We've accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track," said the Briton, 36.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)